Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 37% from the week prior, and down 22% from the same week last year.
The CME lean hog index as of Oct. 19 was 85.89, down from 86.63 the previous session and 89.73 a week before, according to The Hightower Report. This leaves December Hogs trading at a $12.59 discount to the cash market as compared with the five-year average discount of $6.74.