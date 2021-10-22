 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Export Sales data from the USDA’s FAS had pork bookings at 20,900 metric tons for the week ending Oct. 14, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. That was down 37% from the week prior, and down 22% from the same week last year.

The CME lean hog index as of Oct. 19 was 85.89, down from 86.63 the previous session and 89.73 a week before, according to The Hightower Report. This leaves December Hogs trading at a $12.59 discount to the cash market as compared with the five-year average discount of $6.74.

