Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down 40 cents to $79.52/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $79.39, with no comparison to the prior day

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.01 lower to $82.45/cwt.

"The winter weather forecast for a strong winter storm toward the end of the week could likely bring some impact on animal movement and the market may be looking to price in some restrictions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Some of the storm’s impact may already be priced into the market. The USDA Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report is on Friday.”

“Other commodity markets are also sharply higher on the day and that helped to support as well,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $82.83, down $0.63 on the day and down to the lowest level since January.”

