In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 1.73 to $74.07/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.44 to $76.07/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 3.06 to $78.56/cwt.
Last week the 5 day average carcass was close to unchanged from the previous week which could suggest a near term bottom. Sales of 280.77 loads were light, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
A jump in pork values late yesterday helped to support the bounce. US exports for the month of Decembeer reached 561.3 million pounds, up 5.61% from last year, according to the Hightower Report.