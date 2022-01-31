In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $6.58 to $68.53/cwt.
- National live up $3.85 to $60.61/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $8.02 to $77.28/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.88 at $94.51/cwt.
Hog markets are still overbought, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are in need of hogs with good demand and improving slaughter pace,” they said.
“Stochastic measures seem to be crossing near 85, which is a bearish technical development,” The Hightower Report said.