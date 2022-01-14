Hog futures saw mixed trade on Thursday, as selling pressure stayed in the front end of the market despite a strong surge higher in midday retail values, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The deferred contracts are building some recovery off recent lows as the tight hog supply picture supports the longer-term market.
