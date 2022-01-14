 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hog futures saw mixed trade on Thursday, as selling pressure stayed in the front end of the market despite a strong surge higher in midday retail values, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The deferred contracts are building some recovery off recent lows as the tight hog supply picture supports the longer-term market.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

  • Updated

Hog futures are called steady to lower after sellers jumped back into the market on demand concerns and technical selling, said Matthew Strelo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Sellers have stayed aggressive in hog markets after another day of triple-digit losses, Total Farm Marketing said. Traders are fearful of “a b…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The technical picture in the hog markets stays weak amid concerns over limited production and the buildup of hogs supplies, said Matthew Strel…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Retail pork carcasses were higher at the close on Friday gaining 6.80 to 91.47, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The load count w…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The deferred contracts are maintaining their strength and overall uptrend, supported by a tighter hog supply, said Matthew Strelow of Total Fa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News