In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.29 higher to $52.53/cwt.
- National live was up 46 cents to $40.57
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose $1.45 to $53.07
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 1 cent to $67.96/cwt.
“Ideas that China demand is strong short-term and that meat markets were oversold with the collapse in the stock market helped to provide some underlying support,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork product prices have also rallied to the highest level since early February which is added to the positive tone.”
“We were limit up at some points today during the day. We didn’t finish up there, but that’s strong,” Scott Shellady, with Marex Solutions, said. “…I think yesterday gave us a small sign. When we saw everything else pretty much across the board gap lower in sympathy with the disastrous opening on Wall Street. Lean hogs really didn’t do that.”