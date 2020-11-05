Traders remain concerned that the surge in virus cases could eventually slow U.S. slaughter pace which might help support the market, The Hightower Report said. However, the sharp drop in the cash market and continued weakness in pork product prices are negative forces. In addition weights jumped and the export news continues to suggest that China will be a much less aggressive importer in the months ahead.
