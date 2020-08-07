In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 17 cents higher to $38.11/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 65 cents lower to $37.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.13 to $71.93/cwt.
Lowering slaughter levels helped hogs move higher, as supply has been an ongoing concern for traders. “Slaughter levels appear to have eased off as well and bearish supply traders were caught off-guard,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $73.84, up $3.04 on the day.”
Traders were watching trends in pork values, exports and the technical picture. “The cash Index and pork values are stabilizing,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Belly values have jumped over 12.00 from last week and Ham prices are up nearly 18.00 since Tuesday. Exports have been soft lately. October hogs are testing the 50-day moving average resistance level.”