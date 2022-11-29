 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

Due to packer submission issues, the release of the negotiated prices for barrows and gilts was delayed, USDA reported. 

The move higher todayin pork comes thanks to a rise in cash and move higher in the cutouts of 1.89, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Pork and cash hog prices have been steadily dropping. There are increasing global hog numbers and expectations there will be more hogs in the U.S. going forward into 2023. Kill has been increasing in the US, almost back to slaughter levels before COVID breakout, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

With the steady downtrend in the pork market, The Hightower Report said today that it “cannot rule out further weakness in the cash market ove…

Front month lean hog futures are starting this week in the red, after ending last week in the read, Alan Brugler of Barchart said this morning.

“While packer profit margins are in the black, pork prices continue to push lower and this kept the cash market trend down,” CHS Hedging said.

December hogs closed moderately higher on the session yesterday after a lower opening. “In addition, supply has not come in as high as traders…

The steady downtrend in the pork market raises the possibility of further weakness in the cash hog market over the near term, The Hightower Re…

