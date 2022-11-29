Due to packer submission issues, the release of the negotiated prices for barrows and gilts was delayed, USDA reported.
People are also reading…
The move higher todayin pork comes thanks to a rise in cash and move higher in the cutouts of 1.89, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork and cash hog prices have been steadily dropping. There are increasing global hog numbers and expectations there will be more hogs in the U.S. going forward into 2023. Kill has been increasing in the US, almost back to slaughter levels before COVID breakout, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.