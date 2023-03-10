In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 41 cents to $78.17/cwt.
- National live was up 91 cents to $61.05.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 69 cents lower to $78.88.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 59 cents to $87.80/cwt.
Hog markets continue to show volatility.
“The volatility in the hog markets has definitely shown aggressive price swings in recent sessions,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With the closes today, the turn higher looks to be established as holders of short positions in the hog market got ‘caught’ on the wrong side.”
“The market now above the 40-day moving average suggests the longer-term trend has turned up,” the Hightower Report said. “The daily stochastics have crossed over up which is a bullish indication. Stochastics are at mid-range but trending higher, which should reinforce a move higher if resistance levels are taken out.”