 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

The premium in the December futures contract to the cash market is pressuring prices as expiration comes closer, Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market quickly moved off an oversold condition, recovery triggered some short-covering. The technical picture looks improved after the push higher last week, and being able to hold those gains to start this week.”

A sharp drop-off in production last week provided good support for the market, The Hightower Report said. “The turn up in pork product markets late last week may have helped as well.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Pork cutout values have been choppy and pressured, which has helped pressure the market with further downside room to go, said Matthew Strelow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Hog futures traded lower again on Wednesday on technical selling, as demand concerns have pushed prices to their lowest point in a month,” To…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Mexico, Japan and South Korea were the top buyer of U.S. pork last week. The cash market has been showing some signs of life, and yesterday’s …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market quickly moved off an oversold condition that triggered some short-covering, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts were unavailable at press time due to packer submission problems, USDA reported.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hogs are expected to see some follow-through from yesterday’s lower trading day as technical selling is being fueled by demand worries and a w…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News