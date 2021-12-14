The premium in the December futures contract to the cash market is pressuring prices as expiration comes closer, Total Farm Marketing said. “The hog market quickly moved off an oversold condition, recovery triggered some short-covering. The technical picture looks improved after the push higher last week, and being able to hold those gains to start this week.”
A sharp drop-off in production last week provided good support for the market, The Hightower Report said. “The turn up in pork product markets late last week may have helped as well.”