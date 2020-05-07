Lean hog technical levels “remain unchanged from yesterday’s report,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. “Though lean hogs could run higher, we are not sure there is a lot of juice left in the grape at these important levels.”
The lean hog market “remains in an uptrend” as the market deals with tight pork supplies in the U.S., which should support any gains in pork cut-out values, The Hightower Report said. There is still “shallow support” for July hogs at the $62.22 level, and yesterday’s higher close is a positive force, The Hightower Report said.