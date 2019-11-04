The USDA pork carcass finished the first day of November down by 41 cents to $75.64. The national average base hog price starts off the new month with a 10 cent dip to $48.95. USDA estimated weekly hog slaughter was 2.669 million head. The 2019 total slaughter estimate was 107.313 million head, according to Brugler Marketing & Management.
China trade uncertainty has been a major obstacle for hog buyers lately. China seemed to indicate overnight that a Phase 1 deal could be the only trade agreement between the U.S. and China anytime soon, according to Stewart-Peterson.