In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $1.91 to $60.88/cwt.
- National live had no comparison, reporting at $46.73
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 90 cents to $61.71
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.12 to $83.14/cwt.
Expectations are that there will be sufficient production over the near term “to fill both export and domestic needs” and that helped spark the pull back today, The Hightower Report said.
“Through the month of June, China bought 233,300 tonnes of pork from Germany,” Stewart-Peterson said. If the U.S. can earn some of the lost business (from Germany’s cases of African Swine Fever), this could support futures despite enormous domestic production.”