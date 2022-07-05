People are also reading…
Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this level to spark another run at the 50-day moving average and trend line resistance, both of which are at a fairly steep descent.”
“A spread of African Swine Fever to Germany’s most important pig rearing region” has affected major markets, such as China, Total Farm Marketing said. China is expected to maintain import bans “for years to come.”