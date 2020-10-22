“April hogs remain in a downtrend and corrective bounces look like selling opportunities. December hogs closed poorly with an inside trading day while April hogs closed moderately lower on the session yesterday and the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since September 10,” The Hightower Report said.
“With a firm tone to the cash market and some support for the pork product market, December hogs may stabilize unless the export market falls apart quickly,” The Hightower Report said today.