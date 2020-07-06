In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 24 cents lower to $28.91/cwt.
- National live was $24.03, with no comparison from the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 60 cents to $28.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $2.12 to $64.34/cwt.
“Last week’s Export Sales report showed the biggest weekly total since April 30, and through the month of May, exports have accounted for 32.9% of total US production, a new record,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter last week was up 10.7% from the same week last year as newly available capacity begins to come online.”
From a technical perspective, hog markets are oversold. Pork cut-out values climbed higher on the day Monday. “The market remains oversold technically and is still probing for some type of an indication of a low,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $68.05, up $1.59 on the day.”