In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 43 cents to $82.12/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 84 cents to $83.16\cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout up 3.36 to $89.82/cwt.
Lighter hog weights should keep slaughter pace strong, according to Total Farm Marketing.
With pork prices at current levels, and what appears to be weak exports into 2023, there isn’t a lot of incentive to push prices for hogs or pork higher., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.