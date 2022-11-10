In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.47 to $85.23/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 6 cents lower to $88.66
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.42 to $96.54/cwt.
"Dec hogs seemed to be tied to the 200-day moving average, trading on both sides of this technical point since mid-October. Rallies seem limited by the cash and retail market, but buyers seem to step in and support the market around weakness,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The concern is for a potential break in either direction.”
“The export sales report was disappointing after last week's strong numbers,” the Hightower Report said. “It showed US pork sales for the week ending November 3 at 10,752 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 691 for 2023 for a total of 11,433. This was down from 48,458 the previous week and the lowest since July 2021.”