Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was down $2.47 to $85.23/cwt.
  • National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 6 cents lower to $88.66

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.42 to $96.54/cwt.

"Dec hogs seemed to be tied to the 200-day moving average, trading on both sides of this technical point since mid-October. Rallies seem limited by the cash and retail market, but buyers seem to step in and support the market around weakness,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The concern is for a potential break in either direction.”

“The export sales report was disappointing after last week's strong numbers,” the Hightower Report said. “It showed US pork sales for the week ending November 3 at 10,752 tonnes for 2022 delivery and 691 for 2023 for a total of 11,433. This was down from 48,458 the previous week and the lowest since July 2021.”

“The big discount to the cash market, ideas that producers are current with marketings and the oversold condition of the market may have also …

Following the sharp $4 run up in December hogs to start the week, Tuesday’s action pulled the board back down by $1.47. The other front months…

Hogs went into the weekend mixed but mostly lower with 15 to 40 cent losses in the nearbys and 5 to 20 cent gains in the deferred contracts, s…

There could be a period of “lower-than-expected” slaughter soon, The Hightower Report said. “The USDA update showed a revision lower in 2022 p…

China demand is a supportive surprise for hogs, and weights suggest producers are current with marketings, The Hightower Report said.

