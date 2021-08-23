In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was $3.72 lower to $92.68/cwt.
- National live was down $2.06 to $75.82
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $99.62
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $6 to $113.26/cwt.
“The USDA Cold Storage report was released on Monday afternoon, and frozen pork supplies were up slightly from the previous month but down 4% from last year,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Stocks of pork bellies were down 24% from last month and down 35% from last year. The report overall stays supportive, showing good product movement.”
Traders on Monday were watching trends in the cash market as well as pork cutout values.
“The cash market is trending lower, but the discount hovers above $20 compared with a normal discount of near $7 dollars,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $114.73, down $4.53 on the day.”