People are also reading…
This week starts following a mostly lower week last week. While the hog market bounced into the weekend with gains of 1.8% to 2.8%, for the week, April had a $2.70 loss. The National Average Base Hog price was 13 cents lower on Friday afternoon to $76.58.
While US pork production was higher than a year ago during the first quarter, it is expected to fall below last year's levels in the second quarter. This production shift into second quarter may support a recovery bounce for hogs, The Hightower Report said today.