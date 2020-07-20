In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 26 cents to $45.17/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $35.98
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 39 cents to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $70.46/cwt.
“Increasing supply on the market could help keep sellers active,” The Hightower Report said. Last week’s pork production was up 12.1% from last year, and pork cutout values were up 88 cents on the day.
“Front month lean hogs are facing record production into the first of the year,” Jerry Welch said. He suggested trading hogs from the short side, and to sell rallies in the market.