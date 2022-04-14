In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- The national carcass base was reported at $97.73.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 91 cents to $99.67.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up 37 cents to $108.90.
The June hog contract is trading $20 over the cash market, “further inhibiting any inclination it has to rally from the current depressed level,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said.
May will be the front month starting next week, and is trading at a large premium to the index, Total Farm Marketing said. "Higher cutouts yesterday indicate good demand."