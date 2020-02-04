In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was 54 cents higher to $53.39/cwt.
- National live was $42.06, with no comparison to the prior day.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.36 to $52.81
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.71 to $68.13/cwt.
“Technically, today’s session was disappointing, with futures showing solid gains early in the session but then giving back those gains to close with moderate losses,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April hogs held their lower Bollinger band support level, though stochastics are still giving sharply oversold readings.”
“The market remains extremely oversold technically, but until pork product prices begin to show signs that pork is just too cheap, the market could remain choppy,” The Hightower Report said. “There is a sense however that the market is too cheap near 62.00. Pork cut-out values at mid-session came in at $69.59, down 25 cents on the day.”