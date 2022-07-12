People are also reading…
Hogs are expecting a decline in production after the second quarter, marking a positive fundamental, The Hightower Report said. “The technical action for October hogs is a bit negative as the market tested key resistance on Friday and the market closed back under $93.82.”
Higher grain prices have traders nervous that producers’ profit margins will be hurt again, The Hightower Report said. “There could be some increase in short-term selling. Heat in the forecasts, on the other hand, might force weights lower and cause production to come in below trade expectations.”