 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

People are also reading…

Hogs are expecting a decline in production after the second quarter, marking a positive fundamental, The Hightower Report said. “The technical action for October hogs is a bit negative as the market tested key resistance on Friday and the market closed back under $93.82.”

Higher grain prices have traders nervous that producers’ profit margins will be hurt again, The Hightower Report said. “There could be some increase in short-term selling. Heat in the forecasts, on the other hand, might force weights lower and cause production to come in below trade expectations.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

Cash markets are showing signs of topping out, Total Farm Marketing said, which could limit the upside potential of the market. “The cash mark…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog markets “tried to get something going on Friday,” Blue Line Futures said. “The Bulls need to achieve a conviction close back above this le…

Lean hogs

Hog markets are looking steady to higher this morning as the market prices in optimism regarding a demand boost, Total Farm marketing said. Af…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

The front end of the market is optimistic for hog demand boost, Total Farm Marketing said. “Chinese hog prices have firmed, adding buying supp…

Lean hogs

Oct and Dec hogs are poised for a potential strong move higher, but will need to see follow through of Friday’s trade. The Front month contrac…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News