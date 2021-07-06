 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base had no comparison, reported at $110.23/cwt.
  • National live price had no comparison at $81.70.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base not reported due to confidentiality.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down $1.58 to $113.61/cwt.

Hog markets are seeing weights decrease, which requires more animals to make up the difference, Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers have not been buying as aggressively as in the past.”

The short-term trend “remains positive,” The Hightower Report said, rising from oversold levels. “Consider buying pullbacks since daily studies are bullish.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

