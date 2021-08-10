 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base up 14 cents to $99.20/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $101.48.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $1.84 to $122.40/cwt.

Hogs are down because of speculation, and speculators have the money to drive markets, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. China is rebuilding inventories, while Brazil, EU countries and Russia took advantage of the trade tariff between the U.S. and China to increase hog numbers, as well as sign new agreements with China and other importers.

Fundamentally the market looks weaker with October hogs trading a deep discount to the cash market, leaving the market extremely oversold, said The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

“Fears of slowing demand from China with U.S. production expected to ramp up into November has helped to pressure the market,” The Hightower R…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to higher on follow-through from Tuesday's triple-digit gains, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The discount of …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower for today, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Futures saw selling pressure resume in the deferred c…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

While trade is mixed this morning, prices may see some buying interest develop following four days of consecutive losses as Chinese demand les…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The weakness in retail values helped trigger the selling pressure, as prices have slid quickly off the strong start to the week, Total Farm Ma…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News