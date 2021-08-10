In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 14 cents to $99.20/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $101.48.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down $1.84 to $122.40/cwt.
Hogs are down because of speculation, and speculators have the money to drive markets, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. China is rebuilding inventories, while Brazil, EU countries and Russia took advantage of the trade tariff between the U.S. and China to increase hog numbers, as well as sign new agreements with China and other importers.
Fundamentally the market looks weaker with October hogs trading a deep discount to the cash market, leaving the market extremely oversold, said The Hightower Report.