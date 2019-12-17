Production remains at a record rate, but with demand from China “likely to pick up steam as tariffs fall,” supply shouldn’t be too much of an issue, The Hightower Report said. “China pork needs are significant.”
Dennis Smith with Archer Financial Services said that another record slaughter is expected this week in the lean hog market, but the funds “continue to defend their short position” in the market. “The Chinese government has confirmed that tariffs on pork and soybeans officially remain in place but they’re granting waivers on a regular basis to effectively eliminate the tariffs,” he said.