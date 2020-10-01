Weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, were delayed due to packer submission errors, USDA reported.
It’s like the market is patiently waiting right now, according to Scott Shellady of the CME Group. Lean hogs have been in the $63 to $67 range but they are now pushing the bottom end of that range and traders are waiting to see what happens from here.
December hogs closed slightly lower on the day but well up from the lows with an inside trading day, according to The Hightower Report.