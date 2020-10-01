October hogs made a bearish key reversal Wednesday after Tuesday’s gap higher. The gap is still open but price action this week looks very negative, Stewart-Peterson said.
Likewise, The Hightower Report said this morning that it sees “plenty of longer-term bearish influences, but the short-term cash news remains somewhat positive.”
While traders see bearish developments longer-term, the huge discount of futures to the cash market leaves traders with a feeling that the downside may be limited, The Hightower Report said.