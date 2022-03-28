 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was down $2.95 to $105.89.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $1.16 to $108.43.

USDA reported carcass cutout values down $2.49 to $107.41.

Hogs were up again and the market remains very strong with traders unsure of when the trend is going to stop, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. There is nothing stopping the market right now, she said.

Strong gains in the pork cutout value have helped to support the market and there is potential seasonal strength ahead, according to The Hightower Report.

