Hog futures mixed after experiencing additional selling pressure throughout the week, weighing heavily on the front end of the market. “Reports of tighter hog numbers may be enough to possibly signal a bottom into the market, though weakening fundamentals may keep the market searching,” Total Farm Market said today.
“The market remains in a steep downtrend but given the extreme short-term oversold technical condition, the sharp drop in average weights for the past two weeks and the extreme discount of futures to the cash market, the market looks poised for at least some consolidation,” The Hightower Report said today.
Futures are now trading at an extreme discount to the cash market and this may limit the downside selling from speculators, The Hightower Report said.