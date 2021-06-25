 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Hog futures mixed after experiencing additional selling pressure throughout the week, weighing heavily on the front end of the market. “Reports of tighter hog numbers may be enough to possibly signal a bottom into the market, though weakening fundamentals may keep the market searching,” Total Farm Market said today.

“The market remains in a steep downtrend but given the extreme short-term oversold technical condition, the sharp drop in average weights for the past two weeks and the extreme discount of futures to the cash market, the market looks poised for at least some consolidation,” The Hightower Report said today.

Futures are now trading at an extreme discount to the cash market and this may limit the downside selling from speculators, The Hightower Report said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Front of hog market is concerned about possible slowdown of slaughter lines on July 1 due to a recent court ruling, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The cash market for hogs “is concerning” due to the possible court ruling that would slow slaughter at major packing plants beginning July 1. …

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog markets “remain in a solid uptrend,” The Hightower Report said as there is no technical sign of a near-term peak.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Hog supplies remain tight and the projection is for the supply to further tighten over the course of the year, said Total Farm Marketing.

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

Charts “continue to breakdown technically, as long liquidation fuels the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. After the July contract closed li…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Calls are lower this morning and “the technical picture looks weak,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The selling is expected to continue amid long…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News