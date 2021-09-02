 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

Traders see increasing production and slower exports ahead, The Hightower Report said today. The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, was the lowest the cutout had been since June 25. “This is one of the reasons that traders believe there is significant downside potential for the cash market into October,” The Report said.

Hogs are weaker this morning after “buyers returned to the nearby contracts on Wednesday allowing the market to post moderate to strong gains,” Total Farm Marketing said today.

