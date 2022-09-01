In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $5.06 to $99.75/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.37 to $105.29/cwt.
People are also reading…
National carcass cutout down $1.33 to $101.86/cwt.
“Momentum studies are still bearish,” The Hightower Report said, but the market is now oversold which should support any sort of reversal action.
"The hog market is still in a down trend, and the recent price action keeps us cautious that the market is still looking to set a low," Total Farm Marketing said.