 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down $5.06 to $99.75/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.37 to $105.29/cwt.

People are also reading…

National carcass cutout down $1.33 to $101.86/cwt.

“Momentum studies are still bearish,” The Hightower Report said, but the market is now oversold which should support any sort of reversal action.

"The hog market is still in a down trend, and the recent price action keeps us cautious that the market is still looking to set a low," Total Farm Marketing said.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

The technical action in hogs “is bearish this week” after a sharp setback, The Hightower Report said. “However, the market is oversold based o…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The hog market “is probing for a short-term low,” The Hightower Report said, as yesterday’s selling pushed the market to its lowest level sinc…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Hog futures are finding a bottom at the moment, Total Farm Marketing said, with retail strength pushing some traders to short cover into the c…

Lean hogs

Wednesday hog trade follows four sessions of recoveries. Yesterday lean hog futures continued climbing back after the extended weakness from m…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean Hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News