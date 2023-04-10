In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 31 cents to $70.92/cwt.
- National live rose $3.88 to $55.29
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 84 cents to $77.06/cwt.
“The cash market remains disappointing,” Total Farm Marketing said. “At midday direct trade was not reported due to confidentiality, but daily weight prices were firmer to 70.92. The Lean Hog Cash Index lost another 1.03 to 72.88. The drop in the index limited the April contract on the session.”
“Outside market forces carried a bearish tilt and this triggered the choppy trade early, but the talk of higher pork values late last week plus news that slaughter was down on the week last week helped to support,” the Hightower Report said.