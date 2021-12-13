The hog market quickly moved off an oversold condition that triggered some short-covering, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The technical close was strong for the deferred contracts as prices are potentially breaking out to the top side.
Lean Hogs
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pork cutout values have been choppy and pressured, which has helped pressure the market with further downside room to go, said Matthew Strelow…
“Hog futures traded lower again on Wednesday on technical selling, as demand concerns have pushed prices to their lowest point in a month,” To…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Mexico, Japan and South Korea were the top buyer of U.S. pork last week. The cash market has been showing some signs of life, and yesterday’s …
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Hogs are expected to see some follow-through from yesterday’s lower trading day as technical selling is being fueled by demand worries and a w…
Hog futures are holding a premium to the cash market, making the market susceptible for selling pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm M…
- Updated
Weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts were unavailable at press time due to packer submission problems, USDA reported.
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- Updated
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported: