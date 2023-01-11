In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 32 cents to $72.99/cwt.
- National live price was $56.28, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 22 cents to $74.14
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.05 lower to $80.68/cwt.
Hog markets have dipped enough they may be nearing an oversold condition. “The market is approaching an oversold condition with futures lower for 9 out of the last 10 trading sessions,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, the market is not taken out the previous day's high since December 27.”
“Hogs are trading lower and have taken out some levels of support after cash moved lower and the cutouts fell by 0.62,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The February chart gap has been filled at 79.15 which may allow prices to move higher. The strong pace of slaughter has put a lot of pork on the market and demand hasn’t been there to meet supply… Hog slaughter projected at 491,000.”