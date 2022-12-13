 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass down 20 cents to $81.48/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 46 cents to $82.78/cwt.

National carcass cutout up $4.20 cents to $91.14/cwt.

“A very sharp break in the U.S. dollar was seen as a key supportive force,” The Hightower Report said. “Positive technical action yesterday help support more short covering and new buying today.”

“The weak settlement however, puts Hogs behind the 8-Ball and a failure from here could see price revisit support at 83.325,” Ben Diconstanzo said. “Support then comes in at 81.70. A rally above 85.325 could see price revisit the Tuesday high”

“Weakness in cash and cutouts did not lend much support to futures,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Slaughter pace may decrease through the end of the year.”

