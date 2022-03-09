 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean Hogs

With the over-sold conditions the recovery in outside market forces the hog market still looks poised for a short-term technical recovery bounce. However, demand factors look sluggish in the months just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.

CropWatch Weekly Update

