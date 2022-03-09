With the over-sold conditions the recovery in outside market forces the hog market still looks poised for a short-term technical recovery bounce. However, demand factors look sluggish in the months just ahead, according to The Hightower Report.
Lean Hogs
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
Hogs are called lower. The April chart was building a “bear flag” pattern with a series of higher highs over the past few sessions, and that b…
For the week ending Feb. 25, April lean hogs were down $5.72.
Hog markets are called steady to higher, Total Farm Marketing said, bouncing back from their recent lows. “Fundamentals outweigh the technical…
“Technically, the hog market broke lower and is technically challenged for further downside correction,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The funda…
The hog market is still in a strong uptrend, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The key will be follow through on Tuesday’s strong …
Hog futures saw mixed to lower trade yesterday pressured by triple-digit losses in the April contract, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Mark…