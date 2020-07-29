In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 37 cents to $42.30/cwt.
- National live was 3 cents higher to $32.57
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 82 cents to $42.09
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.50 to $67.91/cwt.
October lean hogs closed moderately lower on the session but well up from the lows, according to The Hightower Report.
The technical picture looks brighter than the fundamental one for hogs as August hogs keep creeping higher, according to William Moore of Agmaster.