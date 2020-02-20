In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 54 cents to $49.81/cwt.
- National live down 82 cents to $37.17.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 35 cents to $49.64/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 43 cents to $64.44/cwt.
April lean hogs finished down 70 cents to close at $66.87. Hightower says April futures did managed to “bounce well off the lows into the close” Thursday. USDA estimates China’s hog production in 2019 to be down 195 million head. “To put this into perspective, total hog supply in the U.S. is 77.4 million head,” Hightower said.
More pork should be heading to China as tariffs are lowered, Stewart-Peterson says. This should coincide with less pork production in the second quarter. Carcass prices bounced back some during early trading today.