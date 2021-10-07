 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

The hog market “has turned into an uptrend,” Total Farm Marketing said. “With such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market was due for some correction. Support levels held on Wednesday, but may need strong retail and export numbers to initiate new buying.”

The hog market is seeing bearish export demand news with increased supply on the way, The Hightower Report said. “The sharp break in the pork product market over the past few days, plus sluggish export news and ideas that the slaughter pace will pick up over the next six weeks are all seen as bearish forces.”

