Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was $1.29 higher to $98.80/cwt.
  • National live was up $1.97 to $76.00
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $105.12

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 79 cents to $121.40/cwt.

“Export sales of 20,000 MT, with China only buying 600 MT,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash unfortunately falling again, down 81 cents. Cutouts rebounded. Hopefully a bottom has been established. Hog slaughter projected at 476,000. Cash lean index for Aug. 17 down 47 cents at 109.17.”

Traders were studying the specifics of those export reports.

“USDA reported 20,011 MT of pork was sold for export in the weekly Export Sales report,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was 37% above last week’s low sale, but was 91% above the same week last season. Mexico was the top buyer during the week with 6,900 MT purchased."

