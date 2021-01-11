 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

February hogs closed lower for the fourth session in a row on Friday. The market experienced pressure even with the strength in the cash and pork product markets. The market remains overbought and vulnerable to a pullback but that probably is with the February contract with the premium to the cash, according to The Hightower Report.

February lean hog futures finished the week down $1.45 while June lean hog futures finished the week up $0.80, Allendale said. Wholesale pork has been supportive with gains of $2.42 (11% over last year).

