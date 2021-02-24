In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.53 at $75.70/cwt.
- National live up 71 cents at $57.14.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $77.42.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 61 cents at $92.14.
April lean hogs closed sharply higher on the session and traded limit-up late, sending the market to new contract highs, according to The Hightower Report.
Hogs are surging again and production is now meeting demand, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group, who says it could be very difficult to stay in front of this wild market.