Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $3.54 at $84.58/cwt.
  • National live unchanged at $65.13.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $88.16.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 21 cents at $94.93.

The market jumped after posting early lows. With a premium of futures to cash, it may be difficult to hold onto this price without help from the export market, according to The Hightower Report.

Demand remains strong and it is possible the hog market could go even higher if the economy recovers quickly, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.

CropWatch Weekly Update

