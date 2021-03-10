In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up $1.80 to $86.45/cwt.
- National live was $64.83, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa/Minnesota carcass base was $87.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 83 cents to $97.67/cwt.
The technical picture showed a good outlook for hogs.
“The daily stochastics gave a bullish indicator with a crossover up,” the Hightower Report said. “Momentum studies are rising from mid-range, which could accelerate a move higher if resistance levels are penetrated. The market’s close above the nine-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”
The summer months kept their buying strength Wednesday.
“The cash market and the demand market stay strong, keeping the buying in the hog market,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Lean Hog Index gained 0.76 today, now trading at 86.08. Since the start of the year, the index has gained nearly 30 points and is now trading at its highest levels since June 2018.”