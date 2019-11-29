"China's commerce ministry expects imports of pork and pork byproducts to exceed 3 million tonnes this year, said an official on Thursday, while total meat imports will be more than 6 million tonnes," Allendale said.
Despite peaking U.S. supply, the possibility of added demand through trade may hold off from a typical depression in the market. "However, there remains significant uncertainty on when phase one will be complete and tariffs will come down on U.S. pork to China," The Hightower Report said.