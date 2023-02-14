In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 79 cents to $76.19/cwt.
- National live at $58.73/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 83 cents to $78.95/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 14 cents to $81.88/cwt.
Pork prices have leveled off. With downward revisions to last week’s slaughter there were 109,000 less hogs killed than the previous week. By killing fewer hogs last week packers have kept the daily cutout from falling, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
The market may be experiencing more technical buying as traders correct the oversold condition, according to the Hightower Report.