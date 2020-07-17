In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 12 cents to $31.55/cwt.
- National live was down 79 cents to $26.86
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 6 cents to $31.71
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.84 at $71.19/cwt.
Pork values are continuing to come in “with friendly surprises,” The Hightower Report said, noting that demand for U.S. hams “must be strong.”
The Hog market is attempting to consolidate the “very strong gains” from Thursday’s trade, as cash is expected to move higher in the upcoming weeks, The Hightower Report said. “The premium structure is hard to rationalize with pork production coming in up 9.7% from a year ago last week,” they said.